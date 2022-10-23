Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian jet crashed into a two-story building in southern Siberia. (Screengrab: Twitter)
A Russian jet crashed into a two-story building in southern Siberia. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Two pilots killed after Russian jet crashes into building in southern Siberia

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two pilots were killed Sunday after a Russian military jet crashed into a two-story building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk during a test flight, the local governor said.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt... The Su aircraft was carrying out a test flight,” regional governor Igor Kobzev said on social media, posting a video of the building with smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size