Two pilots killed after Russian jet crashes into building in southern Siberia

Two pilots were killed Sunday after a Russian military jet crashed into a two-story building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk during a test flight, the local governor said.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt... The Su aircraft was carrying out a test flight,” regional governor Igor Kobzev said on social media, posting a video of the building with smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.

Developing