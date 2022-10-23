US ex-President Donald Trump suggests he may need to run again

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted at another run for office in 2024 by saying that he will “probably have to do it again.”

Trump made the comment while addressing a rally in Texas.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He still has not conceded defeat in the 2020 US presidential election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s comments came a day after the House Select Committee issued a subpoena to the former president for his alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill riots.

Read more:

Google approves Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for Play Store

Biden says he ‘can beat former US President Donald Trump again in a 2024 rematch

Donald Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages