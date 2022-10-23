US ex-President Donald Trump suggests he may need to run again
Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted at another run for office in 2024 by saying that he will “probably have to do it again.”
Trump made the comment while addressing a rally in Texas.
He still has not conceded defeat in the 2020 US presidential election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Trump’s comments came a day after the House Select Committee issued a subpoena to the former president for his alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill riots.
