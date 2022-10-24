Theme
FILE PHOTO: Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. (File photo: Reuters)

Ethiopia govt delegation on way to S.Africa for peace talks with Tigray forces

Reuters, Nairobi
An Ethiopian government delegation has left for South Africa for peace talks with Tigray forces, Ethiopia’s government said on Monday.

The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea’s military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the north of the country on and off since late 2020.

The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.

