Romanian defense minister resigns, pressured after Ukraine comment
Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country’s president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine’s only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
European Union and NATO state Romania shares a 650-kilometer (400 mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defense system and, as of this year, has had a permanent alliance battlegroup stationed on its territory.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Some 2.65 million Ukrainians have fled to Europe through Romania in the eight months since the war started.
“My gesture (resignation) comes as it is impossible to cooperate with the Romanian president, the army’s commander-in-chief,” Dincu said in a statement.
“I think my withdrawal from the post is necessary so as to not harm decisions and programs which require fluid command chains and to not block a series of projects which are absolutely necessary for ... the ministry and the army.”
In early October, Dincu said Ukraine needed international allies to negotiate security guarantees and peace with Russia, sparking criticism from President Klaus Iohannis and leaders of the ruling governing coalition. He later said his comments were taken out of context.
Iohannis said Ukrainians were paying with blood in the war and only they could decide what and when to negotiate, a position held by Romania and the EU.
Read more: Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia units
-
Eurozone economic downturn deepens, Germany heads for recessionEconomic activity in the eurozone plummeted further in October and Germany, the EU’s top economy, looks headed for a recession, a closely watched ... Economy
-
Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia unitsThe Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Monday it was organizing some local men into militia units.For the latest ... World News
-
US, UK, and France jointly reject Russia ‘dirty bomb’ claimThe US, Britain, and France on Sunday jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using ... World News
-
UK says Russia continues to use Iran’s UAVs against UkraineRussia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout the Ukrainian territory, the British Ministry of Defense ... World News