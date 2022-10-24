UK says Russia continues to use Iran’s UAVs against Ukraine
Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout the Ukrainian territory, the British Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
Russia is likely using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukrainian air defenses and as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons that are becoming increasingly scarce, the ministry said in its update on Twitter.
Ukrainian efforts to contain the UAVs have been successful, the ministry said.
