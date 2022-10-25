No hope for positive shift in ties with Britain under PM Sunak: Kremlin
Russia said on Tuesday it sees no reason to expect relations with Britain to improve under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“At the moment we see no grounds for hope that there will be any positive changes in the foreseeable future,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia remains open and ready to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table. But not to the detriment of our own interests,” Peskov said.
Sunak became Britain's youngest prime minister in two centuries upon taking over from the ousted Liz Truss on Tuesday.
Britain has been one of the West’s most vocal backers of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24. Sunak is the third British prime minister during that period.
Russian officials have taken glee in the departures of both Truss and Boris Johnson and repeatedly said they see no chance of an improvement in relations between London and Moscow, no matter who occupies No. 10 Downing Street.
Read more: Sunak faces most daunting economic, political task as he becomes UK prime minister
-
Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess left by Truss after King Charles appoints him PMBritain’s King Charles III on Tuesday appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting ... World News
-
Sunak faces most daunting economic, political task as he becomes UK prime ministerRishi Sunak will face one of the greatest challenges of any new leader when he becomes British prime minister on Tuesday, needing to tackle a mounting ... World News
-
Rishi Sunak as PM must aim to keep UK globally competitive: HSBC CEO QuinnBritain’s next prime minister will help stabilize markets after a period of turmoil, but his new team should ensure it is focused on keeping London ... Economy
-
Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law Narayana Murthy saysRishi Sunak will do his best for Britain when he takes over as prime minister on Tuesday, said his father-in-law, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana ... World News
-
UK stocks hit session highs as Rishi Sunak looks set to become next PMUK’s main equity indexes hit session highs on Monday as Rishi Sunak looked set to become the next prime minister after other candidates quit the race, ... Economy