Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy: Broadcaster NRK
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country’s PST security service.
The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported.
The man represents a “threat to fundamental national interests” and should be expelled from Norway, deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK.
