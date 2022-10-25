Theme
The Oslo town hall is seen on the waterfront in the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy: Broadcaster NRK

Reuters
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country’s PST security service.

The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported.

The man represents a “threat to fundamental national interests” and should be expelled from Norway, deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK.

