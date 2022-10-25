Pakistan ex-PM Khan announces march on capital to call for early elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he would begin a protest march with his supporters from the eastern city of Lahore to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Friday to call for early elections.
Smaller protests by Khan’s supporters took place last week after Pakistan’s top election tribunal found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, removing him of his parliamentary seat.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11.00 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said at press conference in Lahore on Tuesday evening. The distance between the two cities is about 380 kilometers.
“I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately,” he said, adding his supporters and party members should avoid violence.
Since being removed from office by a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April, Khan has held protests across the country calling for snap elections, but the government has said they will be held as scheduled in October or November next year.
Last week’s ruling has added to the political and economic uncertainty plaguing Pakistan this year. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($634,920.63).
The Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that Khan would be removed from his seat in parliament but did not order a longer disqualification from public office, which under Pakistani law can be up to five years.
The political instability has also fueled economic uncertainty, with international ratings agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.
Read more:
Pakistan PM orders probe over shooting, killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya
Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring: Finance minister
-
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan barred from public office for illegally selling giftsPakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from holding public office after the top election tribunal on Friday found him guilty of ... World News
-
Pakistan warns of shifting 2023 Asia Cup out of the countryShifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India’s refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan ... World News
-
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan wins big in by-electionFormer Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan won six of eight national assembly seats he stood for in a weekend by-election, unofficial results showed ... World News
-
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remarksPakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the US ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear ... World News