Policeman killed by gunmen while guarding Pakistan polio vaccination team

A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was shot dead in Pakistan on Tuesday, local government officials said, the latest death in a bloody campaign to eradicate the disease.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The attack took place in Pishin district of the restive Balochistan province during a week-long nationwide polio drive that hopes to inoculate 25 million children.

Pakistan is one of two countries, alongside neighboring Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic and vaccination teams have frequently been targeted by militants.

“Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on the policeman who died at the scene,” Yasir Bazai, the deputy commissioner of the district, told AFP.

District police officer Abdul Haleem confirmed the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but extremist groups like the Pakistani Taliban have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts in the past.

In April, Pakistan reported the first case of polio in 15 months. Since then 20 cases have been reported, according to the government-funded End Polio Pakistan program.

Read more:

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif killed in police shooting in Kenya

Pakistan delights after being dropped from money watchlist

Nine Pakistani soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine in Kashmir