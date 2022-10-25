Russia boosting arms production, says Dmitry Medvedev

A senior Russian official said Monday that authorities have taken steps to boost weapons production amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, wrote in his official Telegram channel that he visited the country’s top tank factory in the Ural Mountains city of Nizhny Tagil on Monday to discuss ways of increasing output.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Medvedev’s official telegram channel also published a video showing the visit of the production site.

In the accompanying text, Medvedev noted that foreign observers have predicted that Russia would run out of its weapons stockpiles soon, adding that such forecasts were bound to fail.

He said that “production of weapons and equipment - from tanks and cannons to precision missiles and drones - is increasing many fold.”

Read more:

Poland considers building barrier on Kaliningrad border, says top official

Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy: Broadcaster NRK

No hope for positive shift in ties with Britain under PM Sunak: Kremlin