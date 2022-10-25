Russia boosting arms production, says Dmitry Medvedev
A senior Russian official said Monday that authorities have taken steps to boost weapons production amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, wrote in his official Telegram channel that he visited the country’s top tank factory in the Ural Mountains city of Nizhny Tagil on Monday to discuss ways of increasing output.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Medvedev’s official telegram channel also published a video showing the visit of the production site.
In the accompanying text, Medvedev noted that foreign observers have predicted that Russia would run out of its weapons stockpiles soon, adding that such forecasts were bound to fail.
He said that “production of weapons and equipment - from tanks and cannons to precision missiles and drones - is increasing many fold.”
Read more:
Poland considers building barrier on Kaliningrad border, says top official
Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy: Broadcaster NRK
No hope for positive shift in ties with Britain under PM Sunak: Kremlin
-
Germany’s Scholz says Russia’s Putin using energy and hunger as weapons, warns on gasRussian President Vladimir Putin is using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West’s unity and will not achieve his war aims ... World News
-
Russia says West’s supplies of weapons to Ukraine are going onto the black marketRussia said on Thursday that the West’s supplies of advanced weapons to Ukraine were finding their way onto the black market and then into the hands ... World News
-
‘Kamikaze drones’: what are the weapons Russia is using in Ukraine?Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. ... World News
-
Russia's Medvedev: Strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regionsFormer Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to ... World News