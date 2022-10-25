Russia has destroyed more than a third of Ukraine’s energy sector: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his country’s energy sector.
Zelenskyy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive “a single cent” toward a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.
“Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter,” Zelenskyy told the conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other senior politicians and officials.
