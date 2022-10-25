Theme
Attendees watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s keynote address on a screen during a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, on October 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia has destroyed more than a third of Ukraine’s energy sector: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his country’s energy sector.

Zelenskyy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive “a single cent” toward a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.

“Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter,” Zelenskyy told the conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other senior politicians and officials.

