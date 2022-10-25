Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's Communist Party's Generel Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2018, Picture taken April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's Communist Party's Generel Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2018. (Reuters)

Vietnam party chief Trong to visit China’s Xi next week

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The chief of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong will visit China next week on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Vietnam’s government said on Tuesday, in a rare overseas trip by the aging leader.

The visit to Beijing will take place from October 30 to November 2 the government said, without elaborating. It was also reported in Chinese state media on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trong, 78, on Sunday sent a message to Xi congratulating him on his precedent-breaking third term as party chief, expressing hope of “further strengthening political trust, and setting a great direction for future development of the relationship between the two countries.”

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a key source of imports for its fast-growing economy, including raw materials and machinery for its crucial manufacturing sector.

Bilateral trade rose 10.2 percent in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier to $132.38 billion, according to official Vietnamese data, nearly 70 percent of that imports to Vietnam.

Though the two neighbor’s have a long history of mistrust and territorial disputes, including over islands and waters in the South China Sea, their Communist parties remain officially close.

Like Xi, Trong has also stayed on as party chief beyond the usual tenure of one or two terms, cementing his influence in a party traditionally governed by consensus among its politburo and powerful central committee. His last trip abroad was to Russia.

Vietnam and China are among the last five communist-ruled states in the world, along with Cuba, Laos and North Korea.

Read more:

Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: Report

Factbox: China’s new elite Communist Party leadership

Russia’s Putin, N. Korea’s Kim congratulate China’s Xi Jinping on securing third term

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size