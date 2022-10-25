Theme
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (Reuters)
White House says ‘not true’ that there is national security review of Elon Musk

Reuters
The White House on Monday said reports suggesting that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk’s ventures were “not true.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration’s relationship with Musk or his business dealings with other countries.

Asked about a Bloomberg report last week that said Biden administration officials were discussing whether some of Musk’s ventures should face national security reviews, Jean-Pierre said, “Those reportings are not true ... The national security review - that is not true,” she told reporters.

