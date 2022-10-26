US firm Westinghouse likely to win Polish nuclear contract: Deputy PM
Poland is likely to choose US firm Westinghouse Electric Co to build its first nuclear power plant, while Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP) may be involved in a project planned by private companies, the Polish deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
Poland is seeking partners to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity in the country and provide 49 percent equity financing for the project, as Warsaw moves to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There is no decision yet, but... there are many indications that it will be the American Westinghouse,” Jacek Sasin said, referring to the choice of technology for the first nuclear power plant consisting of three reactors.
Westinghouse is competing for the deal with South Korea’s state-owned KHNP, which submitted an offer in April. Warsaw was also talking to French companies about the project.
The Polish climate ministry said last month after a meeting with the US ambassador to Poland and a local representative of Westinghouse that it had received an offer from the United States on how they can cooperate on building nuclear energy projects in Poland.
Local media reported that Poland’s biggest utility, state-controlled PGE, utility ZE PAK, owned by billionaire Zygmunt Solorz and KHNP are close to signing a letter of intent regarding the separate construction of a nuclear power plant in Patnow, central Poland.
“Perhaps it will also be possible in the near future to present another project carried out in parallel with this government project, a business project carried out jointly with partners from South Korea,” Sasin said.
“It is also likely that (this) business project will be finalized,” he added.
Read more:
Molten salt tech to offer ‘competitive solution’ to fossil fuels: ACWA Power founder
Saudi Aramco CEO announces $1.5 billion sustainability fund
Scheduled power cuts in Kyiv after Russian strikes on Ukriane infrastructure
-
Poland considers building barrier on Kaliningrad border, says top officialPoland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to stop a wave of African and Asian migrants who could start ... World News
-
Poland buys South Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer salesPoland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks ... World News
-
Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guardsPoland has banned Israeli school groups from using armed guards during visits to the country, including to former Nazi concentration camps.Foreign ... World News
-
Damaged Russia-Germany Druzbha oil pipeline fully functional again: Poland’s PERNPolish pipeline operator PERN said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged Druzhba pipeline has been restored.“PERN’s technical ... World News