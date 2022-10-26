Theme
Germany flag (Shutterstock)
Germany’s flag. (File photo)

Germany tightens entry restrictions on Iran over human rights situation

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Germany is tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement on Wednesday.

In future, national visas will be issued to holders of service and diplomatic passports only where absolutely necessary, and additional entry restrictions will be imposed on members of Iranian organizations listed by the European Union, according to the statement.

“There can be no ‘business as usual’ in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights,” said Baerbock in the statement.

