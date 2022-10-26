Hawkish Russian broadcaster Simonyan says she has been banned from Armenia
Margarita Simonyan, hawkish head of the Russian state broadcaster RT, said on Tuesday that she had been banned from Armenia, along with a senior Russian lawmaker.
“Konstantin Zatulin, who has been a fierce supporter of Armenia for many years, has been banned from entering Armenia by the current leader of Armenia,” Simonyan wrote on Telegram. “Me too, by the way.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Armenian media reported that Zatulin, who heads a committee in Russia’s lower house on relations with former Soviet states, had been shut out over criticism of the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Simonyan, an ethnic Armenian born in Russia, frequently appears on Russian media as a virulently anti-Western commentator, and has frequently accused the Yerevan government of being insufficiently loyal to Moscow.
Read more:
Turkey detains medical group head for spreading ‘terrorist propaganda’
Norway and Russia reach a deal on Barents Sea fishing quotas
German president takes cover in air raid shelter on Ukraine trip
-
EU to send 40 experts to monitor Armenia, Azerbaijan border issueEU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to send a short-term border mission to Armenia to observe the situation with arch-foe Azerbaijan.The team will ... World News
-
Azerbaijan accuses France’s Macron of pro-Armenian ‘bias’Azerbaijan on Friday denounced as “unacceptable and biased” French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks on Baku’s decades-long conflict with ... World News
-
Putin urges ‘restraint’ after Armenia, Azerbaijan clashesRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Moscow was worried about fresh fighting between ex-Soviet countries Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling ... World News
-
Armenian police detain dozens calling for PM Pashinyan to step downArmenian police on Thursday detained dozens of protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who they say has made ... World News