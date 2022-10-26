Theme
New leader of Britain’s Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party’s headquarters in London, Britain, on October 24, 2022. (Reuters) 1090057016_RC2R7X9FHB4D_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-POLITICS
New leader of Britain’s Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party’s headquarters in London, Britain, on October 24, 2022. (Reuters)

UK PM will want time to look at detail of fiscal statement: Senior minister

Reuters, London
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will want to take some time to look at the detail of a fiscal statement originally due at the end of this month, foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

Cleverly told Sky News he did not have a “specific confirmation” of the date of the fiscal statement, originally planned for Oct. 31 by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, who left office on Tuesday.

“(Sunak), of course, will want to take some time to work on the detail on that,” Cleverly said. “We know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty. We know people want a clearer idea of the government's plans.”

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak

