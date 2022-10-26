Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police men sit on a truck as they patrol ahead of next November 6 governorship election in Akwa, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria, on November 3, 2021. (AFP)
Police men sit on a truck as they patrol ahead of next November 6 governorship election in Akwa, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria, on November 3, 2021. (AFP)

US authorizes departure of non-emergency staff from Nigeria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US State Department on Tuesday authorized the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their families from Nigeria due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country.

The latest travel update comes after the United States and the United Kingdom warned on Sunday of a possible terrorist attack in the capital Abuja, especially aimed at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among other targets.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The US Embassy Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Nigeria,” the State Department said.

Nigeria’s Department of State Services said the United States had previously issued similar warnings and urged citizens to remain alert.

Insecurity, which is rife across most Nigerian states, is a major issue among voters who will choose a new president next February.

Read more: Kidnapped Catholic nuns freed in Nigeria: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size