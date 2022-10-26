Ukraine planning ‘dirty bomb’ attack: Russia tells China, India over call

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a “dirty bomb” in a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, according to Moscow’s defense ministry.

“The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, it said Shoigu also voiced the same “concerns” in a phone call with India’s Defense Minster Rajnath Singh.

At its most basic, a dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are disseminated in an explosion.

Shoigu accused Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb” in calls with several NATO counterparts on Sunday, claims dismissed as “dangerous” lies by Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia has information showing the “existing threat” of Ukraine using a “dirty bomb” and that Ukraine is “preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage.”

“We will vigorously continue bringing our point of view to the world community to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behavior,” Peskov added.

Read more:

UAE, UK foreign affairs officials discuss Russia-Ukraine war in call

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

German president takes cover in air raid shelter on Ukraine trip