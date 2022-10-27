EU set for deal to ban new combustion engine cars from 2035

The European Union’s member states and parliament are set to reach a deal that would effectively ban the sale of new combustion-engine cars from 2035, a key milestone for the bloc to meet its mid-century climate neutrality target.

Discussions between the two sides, as well as the Commission, the EU’s executive branch, could conclude with an agreement as soon as Thursday, according to Jan Huitema, the main lawmaker in negotiations.

A deal would mean that all new autos will have to be zero-emission by 2035, with a 55 percet reduction in emissions by the end of this decade.

“It’s the start of a big transition of the European Union,” Huitema said in an interview. “If we have an agreement tonight, that shows it is doable.”

A deal would mark a rapid victory for what was one of the EU’s most controversial proposals when it was announced a little over a year ago as part of a planned major green overhaul of the bloc’s economy. It will also support those who argue that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis will accelerate the bloc’s transition rather than hamper it.

The regulation will be the first to be approved under the EU’s green plans, known as “Fit for 55,” which aims to cut the bloc’s greenhouse gas discharges by 55 percent this decade. It comes less than two weeks before key United Nations climate talks in Egypt, allowing the EU to show that it is leading the way when it comes to implementation of green plans.

There are few major outstanding issues left to be resolved in negotiations. Both the council and parliament agree that niche manufacturers -- like Automobili Lamborghini SpA -- which produce a small number of vehicles should receive a small delay on emissions targets.

The two sides still need to agree on whether to include a non-binding element favored by member states that calls on the commission to propose registering vehicles running exclusively on carbon-neutral fuels after 2035.

Parliament is opposed. Still, that is unlikely to prevent a deal being reached Thursday evening or Friday morning, Huitema said.

“To get rid of fossil fuels, the only option is electrification,” he said. “You have to electrify the whole of society.”

