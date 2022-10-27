Putin set for key speech after nuclear exercises

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive retaliatory strike.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Ksenia Sobchak, the celebrity-journalist daughter of Putin’s political mentor fled Russia for Europe as police detained a close associate and raided her home as part of a criminal case for alleged extortion.

Russia has lost close to 250 helicopters in Ukraine since its invasion, and will not be able to replace the equipment it has lost, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address.

US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s support of Ukraine doesn’t compensate for OPEC+ cut: US top diplomat

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Russia digging in for ‘heaviest of battles’ in Kherson: Ukrainian official