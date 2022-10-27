Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine boosts forces near Belarus in case of attack: Report

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Thursday.

“At the current time the creation of a strike force (in Belarus) is not observable. (But) there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction,” Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff’s Main Operations Directorate, told a regular briefing.

Belarus is Russia’s main ally in the conflict and has allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a springboard to attack Ukraine.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size