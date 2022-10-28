North Korea fires ‘unspecified ballistic missile’: South Korea’s military
North Korea has fired an “unspecified ballistic missile”, the South's military said Friday, the latest in a blitz of launches by Pyongyang, as Seoul warns Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test.
“North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
