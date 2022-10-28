Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (File photo: Reuters)
A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (File photo: Reuters)

North Korea fires ‘unspecified ballistic missile’: South Korea’s military

AFP, Seoul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

North Korea has fired an “unspecified ballistic missile”, the South's military said Friday, the latest in a blitz of launches by Pyongyang, as Seoul warns Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test.

“North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US, Japan, South Korea say N. Korea nuclear test to trigger ‘unprecedented’ response

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size