Hijacked New York City bus crashes into utility pole

A New York City bus driver jumped out of his window to escape a man who had come on board with a gun that looked real and the bus later crashed into a utility pole, police said Thursday.

The New York Police Department said a 44-year-old man with a gun in his waistband ran in front of the bus as it went down a Queens street around 7:30 a.m.

A bus driver was forced to leap from his window after an MTA bus was hijacked in Queens.



The man got on board when the driver hit the brakes, sat behind the driver and said to keep going, police said.

Officials said the driver, a 21-year veteran of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, didn’t move until the 20 or so passengers were able to get off.

He then continued for about 30 blocks before jumping out of the window, police said.

Authorities said the man tried to control the bus himself, but it crashed into a utility pole about a block away.

He got off and was taken into custody, and police recovered what they described as an imitation pistol.

The man and the driver were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges against the man are pending.

