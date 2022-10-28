Russia puts official’s son arrested in Italy on wanted list

Russia on Friday put the son of a senior official arrested in Italy on a US order for alleged sanctions evasion on a wanted list, potentially paving the way for Moscow to demand his extradition.

Artyom Uss, the son of a Siberian governor, was arrested at Milan Malpensa Airport on October 17, with Washington saying he had illegally sold US technologies to Russian arms companies.

Russia’s interior ministry included the 40-year-old on its list of wanted people published on its website, without providing what crime he was wanted for.

The TASS news agency reported Uss had been charged with “the laundering of money or other property acquired in a criminal way as part of an organized group,” citing Moscow’s Meshansky Court.

The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The charges could pave the way for Russia to demand his extradition.

The Kremlin had condemned Uss’s arrest, saying it would do “everything possible” to defend its citizens.

His father is Alexander Uss, the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk.

The official had denounced his son’s arrest as “political.”

Uss was one of five Russian nationals arrested on Washington’s request for “unlawful schemes to export powerful” US military technology to Russia.

The US Justice Department said some of these had been “discovered on the battlefields of Ukraine.”



A Russian national was also arrested on October 17, in Germany.

