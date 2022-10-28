UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economy

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that difficult decisions will have to be taken to get British government borrowing and debt on a sustainable path, adding that he was confident of fixing the economy.
“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy,” Sunak told reporters.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made and I'm going to sit down and work through those with him ... we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.”
Read more:
-
New UK PM Sunak commits to fracking ban, reversing Truss moveFracking will be banned in England under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reversing a decision made by his predecessor Liz Truss, as the new British leader ... Energy
-
UK’s Sunak reconsiders tax rises, major public spending cuts: ReportBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering tax rises and major public spending cuts, according to The Telegraph.Sunak on Wednesday delayed the ... World News
-
UK PM Rishi Sunak criticized over plans to skip COP27New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced condemnation after his spokesman announced Thursday he will not attend next month’s COP27 UN climate summit in ... World News