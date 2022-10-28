Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. (Reuters)

UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economy

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that difficult decisions will have to be taken to get British government borrowing and debt on a sustainable path, adding that he was confident of fixing the economy.

“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy,” Sunak told reporters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made and I'm going to sit down and work through those with him ... we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.”

Read more:

UK PM Rishi Sunak criticized over plans to skip COP27

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size