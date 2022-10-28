UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economy

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that difficult decisions will have to be taken to get British government borrowing and debt on a sustainable path, adding that he was confident of fixing the economy.

“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy,” Sunak told reporters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made and I'm going to sit down and work through those with him ... we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.”

Read more:

UK PM Rishi Sunak criticized over plans to skip COP27