Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., US, December 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ during home intrusion

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the U.S. presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May.

He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm.

