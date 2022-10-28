US pledges $275 mln for Ukraine in new weapons package

The US pledged a new weapons package worth $275 million for Ukraine, the State Department announced on Friday, bringing the total military aid to Kyiv to more than $18.5 billion since January 2021.

“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fourth drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

The drawdown will include weapons from the Pentagon’s inventories, Blinken said.

Blinken added: “We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs with the two initial US-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month, and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defense systems to Ukraine.”

Since Russia launched its war in February, Washington and its NATO allies have provided billions of dollars in economic, financial and military support to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon’s Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the latest package would include ammo for HIMARS, 155-mm artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition and four satellite communications antennas.

A State Department official said the October 28 package would include:

Additional HIMARs munitions;

500 precision-guided 155mm rounds;

2,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems

125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs)

More than 1,300 anti-armor systems;

Small arms and more than 2,750,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Four satellite communications antennas

“We’re seeing Ukrainian infrastructure and electrical grids being targeted by the Russians, and these antennas provide an additional capability on the ground at a critical time when Ukraine’s infrastructure is being hit,” Singh said.

