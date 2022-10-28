Russia Ukraine conflict
Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iran-made drones: Air Force spokesman
Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drones so far, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told a briefing on Friday.
The drones have become a key weapon in Russia’s arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.
Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it is supplying drones to Russia.
Developing
