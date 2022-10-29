UK rejects Russia’s claims of involvement in attacks on Nord Stream, Black Sea Fleet
The UK defense ministry on Saturday rejected claims by Russia that its specialists were involved in attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines and the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.
The defense ministry tweeted: “To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale.”
Russia’s defense ministry alleged that the same group of British military specialists helped plan a drone attack Saturday on ships in Moscow-annexed Crimea and were involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26.
The British defense ministry said that this “invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West.”
