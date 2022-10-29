Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A satellite image shows an overview of a bulk carrier ship loading grain at the port of Sevastopol, Crimea May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
A satellite image shows an overview of a bulk carrier ship loading grain at the port of Sevastopol, Crimea, on May 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK rejects Russia’s claims of involvement in attacks on Nord Stream, Black Sea Fleet

AFP, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UK defense ministry on Saturday rejected claims by Russia that its specialists were involved in attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines and the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

The defense ministry tweeted: “To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

Russia’s defense ministry alleged that the same group of British military specialists helped plan a drone attack Saturday on ships in Moscow-annexed Crimea and were involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The British defense ministry said that this “invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West.”

Read more:

EU has frozen €17 bln in Russian assets since Ukraine invasion

Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelenskyy

UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size