A Panama-flagged bulk carrier Ikaria Angel leaves the sea port in Chornomorsk with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine September 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU warns against unilateral moves that would endanger Ukraine grain deal

The European Union supports UN-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive, a spokesperson said on Saturday, after Moscow announced it was pulling out of the agreement.

“We ... stress that all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission.

