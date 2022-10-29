Fascist Mussolini supporters gather at dictator’s crypt 100 years after coup

Fascist nostalgics on Friday marked 100 years since a bloodless coup ascended Italian dictator Benito Mussolini into power, by visiting his crypt in Predappio.

They laid flowers at Mussolini’s burial site in the northern Italian village to commemorate the March on Rome on October 28, 1922, which led to the rise of the National Fascist Party.

As the fascist sympathizers visited Mussolini’s grave, they expressed their thoughts on Italy’s new right-wing government.

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in on Saturday as her country’s first female premier after her far-right Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in a parliamentary election last month with 26 percent of the vote.

The result also meant Italy elected its first far-right government since the fall of fascism in World War II

Mussolini’s great-granddaughter, Orsola Mussolini, also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome by visiting an exhibition on the event in Predappio.

