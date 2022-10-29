How it happened: Paul Pelosi beaten with hammer by intruder asking ‘where is Nancy?’

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect David Depape both grabbing onto the hammer, said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Depape yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before he was subdued.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.

The shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the US Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Police gave few details on the suspect or his motives.

But the attack raised questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families.

Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection. In the current midterm election campaigns, crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.

Paul Pelosi was severely beaten, suffering blunt force trauma after he was struck several times in the head.

He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed.

His condition was not immediately available, but Pelosi’s spokesman has said he would recover.

Read more:

Biden takes aim at ‘excess’ oil profits, denounces Pelosi attack

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ during home intrusion