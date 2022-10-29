Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A gas leak from Nord stream 2 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. MANDATORY CREDIT: SWEDISH COAST GUARD. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A gas leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia says will raise Nord Stream, Crimea attacks at UN Security Council

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said on Saturday that it would raise the Nord Stream pipeline blasts and an alleged drone attack in Crimea, both incidents in which Moscow has alleged British involvement, at the UN Security Council.

“The Russian side intends to draw the attention of the international community, in particular through the UN Security Council, to the series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea, including the involvement of Great Britain,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US pledges $275 mln for Ukraine in new weapons package

EU has frozen €17 bln in Russian assets since Ukraine invasion

Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelenskyy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size