Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation smoke next to buses as they depart for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian navy ‘repels’ drone attack in Sevastopol: Moscow-installed governor

Reuters
The Russian navy early Saturday was “repelling” a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea, a Russian-installed governor said.

“Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay,” Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. “No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control.”

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea.

Earlier this week, Razvozhayev said that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol.

The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July.

The latest announcement came as Ukrainian forces press a counter-offensive to retake land in the country's Russian-occupied south.

