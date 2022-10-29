Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war: Russia

Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.



Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.



He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.

