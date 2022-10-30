EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal
The EU on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. “The EU urges Russia to revert its decision.”
Read more:
Russia scolds US over UN-brokered grain deal remarks
Russia suspends participation in deal on Ukraine grain exports: Report
Ukraine electricity supplies recovering after Russia drone, missile hits: Zelenskyy