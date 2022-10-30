Theme
A smaller Ukrainian flag flies next to a flag of the European Union in front of the EU-representation office in Berlin on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

AFP, Brussels
The EU on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.

“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. “The EU urges Russia to revert its decision.”

