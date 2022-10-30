Theme
Migrants are seen on the UK Border Force vessel BF Hurricane, after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, and brought to the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on June 16, 2022. (AFP)
Man throws petrol bombs at new UK border force center, kills himself

Reuters, London 
Published: Updated:
A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force center in the southern English port of Dover and then killed himself, a Reuters witness said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the center in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

After the attack, the man tied an improvised noose around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain’s interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

