Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., US, December 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., US, December 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Paul Pelosi’s condition ‘continues to improve’ after brutal attack, Speaker says

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Nancy Pelosi said her husband Paul Pelosi is continuing to recover after a brutal attack at their house Friday.

His “condition continues to improve,” the House Speaker said in a statement to Congressional colleagues on Saturday evening.

Paul Pelosi, 82, had undergone surgery to repair a fractured skull and also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands while struggling against an intruder.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

The attack on Paul Pelosi sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle, with President Joe Biden on Saturday blaming political rhetoric -- including denial of the 2020 election result -- for the attack.

Threats against members of Congress have been on the rise, and the House Speaker had been a particular target of vitriol.

