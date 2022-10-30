Paul Pelosi’s condition ‘continues to improve’ after brutal attack, Speaker says

Nancy Pelosi said her husband Paul Pelosi is continuing to recover after a brutal attack at their house Friday.

His “condition continues to improve,” the House Speaker said in a statement to Congressional colleagues on Saturday evening.

Paul Pelosi, 82, had undergone surgery to repair a fractured skull and also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands while struggling against an intruder.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

The attack on Paul Pelosi sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle, with President Joe Biden on Saturday blaming political rhetoric -- including denial of the 2020 election result -- for the attack.

Threats against members of Congress have been on the rise, and the House Speaker had been a particular target of vitriol.

