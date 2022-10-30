Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police keep watch on a road near to the location where a Halloween stampede took place in the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul, October 30, 2022. (AFP)
Police keep watch on a road near to the location where a Halloween stampede took place in the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul, October 30, 2022. (AFP)

South Korea stampede death tolls rises to 151, 19 foreigners included: Fire agency

AFP, Seoul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Nineteen foreigners were among those killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea’s fire department told AFP Sunday.

The national fire agency said the death toll from the accident had risen to 151 people, including 19 foreigners, who died in a crowd surge and stampede which happened at about 10:00 pm (1300 GMT) Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fire agency could not immediately provide details of the nationalities involved, but the Yonhap news agency reported that it included people from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning Sunday, saying the government would pay for the medical care of those injured and the funerals of those who died.

People watch a television news program broadcasting live footage of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivering a speech on the deadly Halloween stampede, at a railway station in Seoul on October 30, 2022. (AFP)
People watch a television news program broadcasting live footage of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivering a speech on the deadly Halloween stampede, at a railway station in Seoul on October 30, 2022. (AFP)



“In the center of Seoul, a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened,” Yoon said in a national address.

The disaster occurred in the capital’s Itaewon district, where local reports said as many as 100,000 people – mostly in their teens and 20s – had gone to celebrate Halloween, clogging the area’s narrow alleyways and winding streets.

Of the dead, 97 were female and 54 were male, said Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, which includes Itaewon, Yonhap reported.

Choi said 82 people were injured including 19 seriously, although the Ministry of Interior said 150 people had been injured.

The stampede, the deadliest in South Korea’s recent history, happened in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of panic as people “fell like dominoes,” Yonhap reported.

“A short person like me could not even breathe,” one female eyewitness told Yonhap.

“It looks like people in the middle suffered the most,” she said.

Read more:

Death toll of stampede in South Korea rises to 120

Indonesian president visits city where stadium stampede killed 131 people

Prayers and release of birds to mark 20 years since Bali bombing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size