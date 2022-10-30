Turkey says talks ongoing with Russia on Black Sea grain deal status
Talks are underway with Russia on Sunday and will continue into Monday on the status of the Black Sea grain initiative, a Turkish official said.
The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said there are grounds for optimism despite Russia’s move on Saturday to pull out of the safe-transit deal “indefinitely.”
Outbound vessels that have already reached Istanbul are being inspected, but no new grain ships will sail from Ukraine for now, the Turkish official said.
Earlier, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said a 40,000-ton cargo of wheat purchased under the World Food Program and bound for Ethiopia was loaded but could not leave port.
The United Nations coordination center for the Black Sea grain initiative said late Saturday that it was “discussing next steps after Russia’s move to exit the pact.”
