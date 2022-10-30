Theme
Grain is unloaded from the cargo ship SV. Nikolay docked in Izmir, Turkey, on June 25, 2022. The grain, which satellite imagery shows was loaded at the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, Crimea, was purchased by the Turkish food company Yayla Agro. A spokesman for the company said it had been provided documents stating the cargo had come from the small Russian port of Kavkaz, more than 160 miles (257 kilometers) to the east of Sevastopol. (AP Photo/Yoruk Isik)
Grain is unloaded from the cargo ship SV. Nikolay docked in Izmir, Turkey. (File photo: AP)

Turkey says talks ongoing with Russia on Black Sea grain deal status

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Talks are underway with Russia on Sunday and will continue into Monday on the status of the Black Sea grain initiative, a Turkish official said.

The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said there are grounds for optimism despite Russia’s move on Saturday to pull out of the safe-transit deal “indefinitely.”

Outbound vessels that have already reached Istanbul are being inspected, but no new grain ships will sail from Ukraine for now, the Turkish official said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said a 40,000-ton cargo of wheat purchased under the World Food Program and bound for Ethiopia was loaded but could not leave port.

The United Nations coordination center for the Black Sea grain initiative said late Saturday that it was “discussing next steps after Russia’s move to exit the pact.”

