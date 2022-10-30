Theme
A view shows the city without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Lviv, Ukraine, on October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine electricity supplies recovering after Russia drone, missile hits: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

In recent weeks Russia has focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30 percent of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

“Today there are already significantly fewer stabilization (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are
still possible in some cities and districts,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

