UN Coordinator for the Black Sea grain deal says ‘food must flow’

The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that “the food must flow” under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.
Amir Abdulla’s comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan.
Russia had withdrawn saying it could not “guarantee safety of civilian ships” after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
