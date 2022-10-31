Theme
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. (Reuters)

UN Coordinator for the Black Sea grain deal says ‘food must flow’

Reuters, Istanbul
The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that “the food must flow” under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.

Amir Abdulla’s comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan.

Russia had withdrawn saying it could not “guarantee safety of civilian ships” after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

