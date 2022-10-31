US and UN condemn Somalia attacks which killed more than 100

The United Nations and US on Sunday separately condemned attacks in Somalia’s capital which killed at least 100 people and injured hundreds more.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In Mogadishu on Saturday, two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia’s education ministry.
UN chief Antonio Guterres “extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, which include United Nations staff, as well as the Government and people of Somalia,” the secretary-general’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.
Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying its fighters were targeting the ministry of education.
Guterres “strongly condemns these heinous attacks and reiterates that the United Nations stands in solidarity with Somalia against violent extremism,” his spokesperson said.
The White House on Sunday also condemned the “tragic terrorist attack in Mogadishu... and in particular its heinous targeting of the Somali Ministry of Education and first responders.”
“The US remains committed to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight to prevent such callous terrorist acts,” US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
Read more:
Somalia president: At least 100 people killed in car bombs
Two car bomb explosions rock Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
At least nine killed in Somalia car bomb, shooting attack on Kismayu hotel
-
Somalia president: At least 100 people killed in car bombsAt least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on ... World News
-
Two car bomb explosions rock Somalia’s capital MogadishuTwo car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu killed or wounded scores of people on Saturday, police and the state ... World News
-
At least nine killed in Somalia car bomb, shooting attack on Kismayu hotelA car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in the Somali city of Kismayu killed nine people on Sunday before security forces ended the siege at the ... Middle East