Counter-terrorism police in UK lead investigation into Dover bomb incident

Britain’s counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into an incident involving petrol bombs thrown at an immigration center in the southern English port of Dover, police said on Tuesday.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism,” police said.

Advertisement

Police said on Monday the suspect who threw petrol bombs at the immigration center on Sunday was a 66-year-old man who was later found dead at a nearby service station.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



3D-printed weapons: Interpol and defense experts warn of ‘serious’ evolving threat

Europol sounds alarm over 3D-printed weapons

Burn victims of Gaza market fire get 3D-printer face masks made close to home