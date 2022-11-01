Theme
A man throws an object out of a car window next to the Border Force centre after a firebomb attack in Dover. (Reuters)
Counter-terrorism police in UK lead investigation into Dover bomb incident

Reuters
Britain’s counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into an incident involving petrol bombs thrown at an immigration center in the southern English port of Dover, police said on Tuesday.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism,” police said.

Police said on Monday the suspect who threw petrol bombs at the immigration center on Sunday was a 66-year-old man who was later found dead at a nearby service station.

