Kremlin accuses UK of ‘directing, coordinating’ Nord Stream explosions

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United Kingdom of “directing and coordinating” explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.



“Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.



“There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not just Russian, but international.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He did not provide any details but insisted that the West should “carefully” analyse Moscow’s information.



“We expect that despite the unacceptable silence of the European countries, this analysis will nevertheless be carried out,” he said, adding that Russia would also consider further steps.



London has earlier dismissed Russia’s claims, with its defense ministry calling the charges an “invented story.”



Explosions in late September sent natural gas bubbling up from the pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea to the surface in a major environmental disaster that further ratcheted up geopolitical tensions over energy supplies.



Moscow has accused Western countries of being behind the explosions of the pipelines, built to carry Russian gas to Germany, but has not provided any firm proof.



Ukraine and some Western countries have called the attacks sabotage and pointed the finger at Russia.



Read more:

Russia says will raise Nord Stream, Crimea attacks at UN Security Council

Advertisement

Russia scolds US over UN-brokered grain deal remarks

Ukraine accuses Russia of faking ‘terror attacks’ following Crimea blasts