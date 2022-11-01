Nuclear for good? IAEA, FAO boost collaboration on peaceful nuclear tech for agrifood

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Atomic Energy Association have agreed to boost their collaboration on the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology in a renewed push for sustainable agriculture and greater food security.

On Monday, the two UN agencies agreed to forge stronger collaborations as FAO Director-general Qu Dongyu and IAEEA Director-General Rafael Grossi signed a Memorandum of Understanding to leverage innovative research and development to provide enhanced and effective support to millions around the world.

The agreement paves the way for the joint development of a roadmap towards a stronger strategic partnership, including joint resource mobilization and implementation of activities related to the marine environment, physical and chemical sciences and human health.

Whether it's using #NuclearScience to determine how much fertilizer to apply to a field or eradicating fruit fly outbreaks, w/ @FAO we make a difference. Pleased to show @FAODG Qu the work of our 🇦🇹 Seibersdorf facilities—our new agreement means we’ll achieve more together. pic.twitter.com/Sk9CT7WYK0 — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) October 31, 2022

“Let’s work together to make full use of the Joint Centre for the benefit of farmers and consumers,” Qu said in a statement on Monday, noting that this marked a successful leading example of UN inter-agency cooperation and that the FAO is mobilizing its Members to offer further support.

“For the next phase, we should work together to make our Members more aware of our joint cooperation and our services provided to them,” he added.

Peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology can contribute to fostering crop and livestock breeds, mitigating soil erosion, and improving pest control and water management – all of which are crucial factors in the world’s push for better food security and sustainable agriculture.

Concrete examples range from saving water to helping displaced people in Nigeria grow cucumbers to helping countries such as Algeria, Cameroon and Vietnam, apply phytosanitary standards, enabling them to exploit their comparative advantages and export high-value fruit.

The UN agencies have been close partners for years, running laboratories together since 1964.

“Collaboration intensified after 2007, since which time staffing of the unit grew by fourfold and, in 2021, to an institutional upgrade with the creation of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture,” said Qu Liang, who led the Vienna-based Centre for the last 17 years.

