Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation $32,600 over Ukraine war entries
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles ($32,600) over articles relating to the Ukraine war, the head of the foundation in Russia told Reuters.
Stanislav Kozlovsky said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed. He said the foundation would appeal.
The two articles, in Russian, were titled “Non-violent resistance of Ukraine’s civilian population in the course of Russia’s invasion” and “Evaluations of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.”
Russia describes its war in Ukraine as a “special military operation.”
On April 26, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation a total of 5 million rubles for similar offences.
