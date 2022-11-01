Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia, on October 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine seeks Russia’s expulsion from G20

Reuters, Kyiv
Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked.

“Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure,” spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

“With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin’s invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20.”

On Monday, Putin said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export program were responses to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

Russian forces shelled infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday.

Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure, including hydro-electric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.

