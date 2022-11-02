Theme
China's President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (AFP)
China’s Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation

Reuters, Beijing
China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation, state media quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

Developing

